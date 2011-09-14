PARIS Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer played down Moody's downgrade of Credit Agricole and Societe Generale on Wednesday, saying it was "very small" and the banks had enough capital to cover any losses.

Noyer, who is in charge of regulating the French banking system, said the downgrade left French banks with a similar credit rating to their European peers and he said even a Greek default would not drive French banks into full-year losses.

"French banks have an excellent rating, the same level as other major European banks, HSBC, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse," he told RTL radio.

"There's no really bad news on the way, and Moody's says the level of capital of French banks allows them to absorb any potential losses on sovereign debt."

"It's a very small downgrade, and Moody's had a higher rating than the other agencies so it's just put them on the same level or slightly better than the others."

Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded credit ratings on Credit Agricole SA and Societe Generale SA by one notch.

Moody's said it downgraded the credit rating of Societe Generale by one notch because it no longer saw the bank getting additional "systemic support" over its peers, while Credit Agricole was downgraded due to continuing concerns about its Greek exposure.

The agency said it was keeping BNP Paribas' long-term Aa2 ratings under review while it assessed the potential impact of funding difficulties on the bank's credit profile.

SocGen's debt and deposit rating was cut to Aa3 from Aa2, with a negative outlook on long-term debt, while Credit Agricole's was lowered to Aa2 from Aa1 and its Bank Financial Strength Rating (BSFR) was cut to C from C+.

Moody's had put the banks under review for a downgrade on June 15, and Noyer said the downgrade was already priced in by the market.

The governor of the Bank of France said that major French banks had posted profits of 11 billion euros (9 billion pounds) in the first six months of the year, compared to a net exposure to Greek debt of 8 billion euros.

"Even if there was a shocking scenario, as the market expects at times, it would represent less than six months of profits. That would mean a smaller dividend, but no losses."

"These banks do not need any more capital to meet their responsibilities," he said. "They are...in the process of complying with Basel III. They have already increased their capital by 50 billion euros in the last two years and they have to continue to do so."

Asked about rumours of a nationalisation of a French bank, Noyer said: "That is something which makes no sense. It is totally surreal. French banks do not need any outside capital to face up to risks. Banks must continue to accumulate their own capital to face the risks which exist and reassure the markets."

French banks had 200 billion euros in untapped funds deposited at the central bank which could be used for funding if needed, Noyer said in a separate interview with Challenges magazine.

In recent weeks, fears over French bank's exposure to the sovereign debt of troubled peripheral euro zone countries and concerns over the banks' short-term funding had fuelled sharp falls in the price of French banking shares.

Noyer said the sell off was due to investors' uncertainty about earnings, dividends and impact of new regulations requiring more capital to be put aside.

"I will keep an eye out to ensure that the implementation (of the new rules) does not harm the financing of the real economy," he said.

Asked whether the French government would be forced to make a further cut to its 2012 economic growth forecast, which currently stands at 1.75 percent, Noyer said on RTL: "It must not be excluded and it is necessary to be ready to take the steps required which would be necessary to strictly respect our deficit targets."

(Editing by Patrick Graham)

(Corrects to make clear that Moody's downgrade of Societe Generale was not due to its exposure to Greece).