FRANKFURT German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius SE saw its operating margin grow in the third quarter, buoyed by its generic infusion drugs unit and German hospitals business.

"We are looking back on a very strong third quarter. We were able to widen the group EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin further from a year ago," when it was 15.8 percent, Chief Executive Ulf Schneider told Reuters in an interview.

Schneider also reaffirmed the group's 2011 target for net income to rise by 15-18 percent, adjusted for special items and currency swings, and said that medium-sized debt-financed takeovers remain on the cards.

Healthcare budget cuts as part of Europe's austerity efforts would not undermine the industry's broader growth trends, he said.

"Western markets continue to grow because of the ageing society. In many emerging countries, higher standards of living are lifting demand for health services."

The shares extended gains and were up 1.3 percent at 68.71 euros at 0845, outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Health Care's 0.4 percent increase.

Attracting crisis-wary investors with its steady profit growth, Fresenius has been the best performer in the German benchmark DAX so far this year with a more than 15 percent gain.

"VIBRANT BUSINESS"

Business activity at its injectable generic drug and gastric tube feeding unit Kabi was "vibrant" in the third quarter, boosted by strong demand in China and by competitors' supply shortages in the United States, the CEO added.

"In China, Fresenius Kabi saw organic sales growth of 20 percent in the first half and it was able to continue to grow at this extraordinary rate in the third quarter," Schneider said.

Kabi's U.S. business, formerly called APP Pharmaceuticals before it was bought by Kabi in 2008, is still getting a boost from rivals' production blunders which have caused shortages in the supply of dozens of injectable generic drugs.

That is even though Kabi no longer gets the windfall profit from last year, when it was the only supplier cleared by U.S. regulators to sell the widely used anaesthetic propofol.

The group's Helios unit, one of the largest private-sector Hospital operators in Germany alongside unlisted Asklepios and Rhoen-Klinikum, also had a good July to September quarter with an EBIT margin above the 9.5 percent seen in the first half, Schneider said.

HIGHER HELIOS OUTLOOK

Helios on Wednesday said it acquired Damp Group, an operator of 11 hospitals in northern Germany with 487 million euros ($667 million) in sales, for an undisclosed price.

"After the closing of the Damp takeover, we will unveil a higher growth target (for Helios) in the spring of 2012," the CEO said. Previously, Helios has aimed for sales of 3.5 billion euros (2.5 billion pounds) by 2015.

Fresenius is due to release detailed third-quarter results on November 2.

As a healthcare company little affected by the business cycle nor by the loss of patent protection, it can afford to take out large amounts of debt to boost return on shareholders' equity, and as a result has happily accepted a "junk" credit rating since 1996.

At 1.48, its debt-to-equity ratio is more than 50 percent above the average for its European healthcare services peers, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

Debt finance will remain a priority for the group, whose takeover deal volume has been close to 3 billion euros so far this year.

"We are still interested in acquisitions across all our business areas," the CEO said, adding that the focus is now on small to medium-sized deals of up to several hundred million euros and that deals worth more than a billion were not on the current agenda.