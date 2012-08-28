FRANKFURT Fresenius (FREG.DE) is trying to persuade reluctant members of the supervisory board of target Rhoen-Klinikum (RHKG.DE) to step down, in what could be the main obstacle to a new takeover approach, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

By placing its own people on Rhoen's board swiftly after a takeover, Fresenius could speed up measures to integrate its Helios unit with Rhoen, combining two of the three largest private-sector hospital chains in Germany.

Industry sources have told Reuters that Fresenius is preparing to lower the acceptance hurdle to 50 percent plus one share from 90 percent previously in a bid to prevent rivals from sabotaging a tie-up.

It remains unclear whether the healthcare conglomerate, which also makes generic infusion drugs and medical supplies, will go ahead with the plan.

But some Rhoen supervisory board members have refused to make way immediately, people familiar with the dispute said.

"That is the main bone of contention in the negotiations," one of the sources said.

The board's term expires in 2014.

German financial market regulation requires the approval of Rhoen's executive and supervisory boards for any renewed takeover approach.

Rhoen and Fresenius declined to comment.

In June, an initial 3.1 billion euro ($3.9 billion) bid from Fresenius fell short of the 90 percent acceptance it needed among Rhoen shareholders, after unlisted rival Asklepios acquired a 5 percent stake.

Since then, the family behind medical supplies maker B. Braun has also secured a 5 percent stake and hospitals operator Sana is said to also have weighed in with share purchases.

The unusually high hurdle reflected Rhoen's bylaws for capital changes. If Fresenius lowered the acceptance threshold, it would limit the control it could exert over Rhoen.

