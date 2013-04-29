LONDON Miner Fresnillo (FRES.L) has sold shares amounting to 2.7 percent of its total to an existing shareholder, fund manager First Eagle, with a placement that helps the group meet FTSE's tougher freefloat requirements.

The sale of 19.6 million shares at 11.30 pounds per share - a 1.99 percent discount to Friday's close - raises roughly 220 million pounds for the group, and means the world's largest primary silver producer is now compliant with changes to FTSE rules that require constituents to have at least 25 percent of their stock available for sale.

Fresnillo, controlled by Mexican mining company Penoles, had been considering options to raise the number of shares freely available for trading. It has consulted with shareholders on a possible share issue, though had met with resistance given a drop in the stock alongside precious metal prices.

"We have made clear that we value our inclusion in the FTSE index and this placing will ensure that we retain that position," Mario Arreguín, Fresnillo's chief financial officer said.

First Eagle is already one of Fresnillo's three largest shareholders, with a 1.6 percent stake before Friday's placement, according to Reuters data.

Other miners who will need to raise their freefloat to meet FTSE listing requirements include ENRC ENRC.L and Ferrexpo (FXPO.L). For existing companies, the rules come into force in January.

A greater free float improves a stock's liquidity and ensures a more diverse shareholder base, a particular issue for some large, foreign-owned resources firms, where ownership tends to be concentrated among two or three powerful individuals.

(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Sinead Cruise)