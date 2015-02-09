BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators will rule by March 13 whether to clear British insurer Aviva's (AV.L) proposed $8.5 billion (6 billion pound) takeover of rival Friends Life FLG.L.

The companies sought EU approval last week, the European Commission said on Monday. The EU competition watchdog can either clear the deal unconditionally or demand concessions if it has concerns that the merged company may lead to higher prices.

Analysts have said new EU insurance rules designed to improve the safety of products for consumers could spur more deals in the pension industry.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Holmes)