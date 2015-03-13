A man walks past an AVIVA logo outside the company's head office in the city of London March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators approved on Friday British insurer Aviva's proposed 5.6-billion-pound purchase of rival Friends Life, saying it did not have any competition concerns about the deal.

The European Commission said the merged company would have a moderate market share.

"A number of other strong players will continue to provide life insurance products and insurance distribution services in the UK and in all other countries where the companies' activities overlap," the EU competition authority said.

The acquisition will reinforce Aviva's ability to deal with reforms in the pension industry in Britain.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Barbara Lewis)