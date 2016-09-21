Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure - Welt
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game maker Supercell said on Wednesday it has bought a 51 percent stake in a fellow Helsinki game start-up Frogmind in the first acquisition for the company behind hit game 'Clash Of Clans'.
Frogmind, founded in 2012, is known for game series 'Badland' which has been downloaded by more than 45 million players.
Supercell said it will pay 7 million euros (6.00 million pounds) for the majority stake, adding that Frogmind will continue to operate as an independent company - similar to the way Supercell operates with its owner.
China's Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) in June bought a majority stake in Supercell in a $8.6 billion (6.62 billion pounds) deal which allowed the Finnish company keep its operational independence.
'Clash of Clans' has been among the top grossing apps since its launch in 2012. This week, Supercell's latest release, Clash Royale, passed Niantic Inc's Pokemon Go as the top grossing game on Apple's iOS devices in the United States, according to research company App Annie.
(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Louise Heavens)
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.