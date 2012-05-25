OSLO Oil tanker firm Frontline (FRO.OL), a bellwether for the industry, said market recovery was quicker than it expected just a few months ago but it would remain cautious as the global outlook remained challenging.

Depressed tanker rates and high debt pushed Frontline close to the edge late last year, forcing it through a painful restructuring that reduced its fleet by a fifth but cut its debt close to zero and eliminated its costly newbuild programme.

"The development in the first quarter and so far in the second quarter has been stronger than the board anticipated at the beginning of the year," Frontline, the tanker arm of shipping tycoon John "Big Wolf" Fredriksen, said on Friday.

Higher charter rates lifted the firm's bottom line in the first quarter and its net profit rose to $7.2 million (4.5 million pounds) from a loss of $343.7 million loss in the fourth quarter to come ahead of forecasts for $1 million.

"Based on results achieved so far in the quarter and the current outlook the Board expects the operating result in the second quarter to be better than in the first quarter," it said.

Its shares rose 5.5 percent in early trade, outpacing a 0.6 percent rise in the broader OBX .OBX index.

A multi-year global tanker glut has kept day rates low worldwide as scores of vessels that were ordered before the 2008-2009 financial crisis continue to hit sea lanes at a time of tepid demand.

For its hallmark very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Frontline earned an average daily charter rate of $25,600 in the quarter, above a break even level of $24,100 and well above the previous quarter's $19,100, it said.

