Polanski cannot dictate terms to end rape case: LA prosecutors
LOS ANGELES Fugitive director Roman Polanski could face a tough U.S court battle next week as he seeks to resolve his four-decade rape case without spending more time in jail.
LOS ANGELES The soundtrack for Disney's hit film "Frozen" notched its 11th non-consecutive week at the top spot of the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday, earning its best sales week and becoming the animated-film soundtrack with the longest run at the top of the charts.
"Frozen," which features the Oscar-winning song "Let It Go," sold 259,000 copies last week, boosted by Easter holiday shopping, bringing its total U.S. sales to 2.3 million since its release in November 2013.
"Frozen" also ousted Disney's 1994 "The Lion King" as the animated-film soundtrack with the longest run; "Lion" had held the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart for 10 weeks.
Four new albums debuted in the top 10 of the chart this week, starting with hip-hop artist August Alsina's "Testimony" at No. 2. Rockers Needtobreathe entered the chart at No. 3 with "Rivers in the Wasteland," R&B singer Jason Derulo was No. 4 with "Talk Dirty," and singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson came in at No. 5 with "Lights Out."
For the week ended April 20, overall album sales totalled 5.3 million, down 2 percent compared to the same week in 2013, Billboard said.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken and Prudence Crowther)
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.