LONDON The finance watchdog said it would ban retail sales of Traded Life Policy Investments, a form of bet on the lifespan of U.S. policyholders known as "death bonds," because they are too complex and risky for private investors.

"TLPIs are toxic products which pose significant risks for retail investors," Margaret Cole, managing director of the Financial Services Authority, said in a statement on Monday.

"The failure of these products in the past has led to significant consumer detriment. Ultimately we aim to ban TLPIs from being marketed to UK retail investors."

Death bonds are offered by specialist investment funds that build up portfolios of second-hand U.S. life insurance policies and claim payouts when the original owners die, taking advantage of U.S. laws that allow policyholders to sell life contracts early.

Returns fall short of projections if the original policyholders live longer than expected because of medical advances, or because of errors in estimating their life expectancy.

Death bonds were at the centre of an investment scandal in Britain three years ago when finance firm Keydata Investment Services, which sold the instruments to about 30,000 retail investors, was fast-tracked into administration by the FSA amid concerns over how it marketed its products.

(Reporting by Myles Neligan)