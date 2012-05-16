Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
LONDON Financial Services Authority said that it was banning BGC senior executive Anthony Verrier from working in the financial services industry after it raised concerns over his conduct in a legal spat with rival brokerage Tullett Prebon TLPR.L.
The FSA said on Wednesday: "In light of the High Court's findings about Verrier's conduct, we have concluded that he is not fit and proper to be in the UK financial services industry."
A London High Court judge found BGC guilty in 2010 of unlawfully inducing 10 Tullett brokers to breach their employment contracts.
The FSA said Verrier had referred the matter to appeal.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien, Editing by Sarah Young)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).