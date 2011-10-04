LONDON, OCT 4 - Britain's financial regulator on Tuesday said it assumed new capital rules for European insurers would come into force a year late in January 2014, pre-empting a widely-expected official postponement, and dispelling uncertainty over how long UK firms have to get ready.

British insurers now have until mid-2013 to seek regulatory approval for purpose-built computer models used to calculate their capital requirements under the so-called Solvency II regime, the Financial Services Authority said on Tuesday, extending the original cut-off date of May 31 2012.

"We have developed an approach that balances what we need to do to discharge our regulatory obligations and bring in the new regime, with the needs of the industry," the regulator said.

But the FSA left open the question of whether insurers will be allowed to use Solvency II models to calculate their capital requirements under the UK's current capital regime when they are next required to do so in January 2013.

The industry has expressed concerns that it might be forced to run Solvency II models alongside existing models, incurring extra costs.

"At least this gives clarity that the date is moving, because there's been a huge amount of speculation about that," said Jim Bichard, an insurance partner at consultants PwC.

"But it doesn't give clarity on the parallel run issue. What they're going to need is for firms to individually talk to the regulator about what it means for them."

The Association of British Insurers and the Lloyd's of London [LOL.UL} insurance market, which have been pushing the FSA to approve the exclusive use Solvency II models, were not immediately available to comment.

There has been widespread speculation that the introduction of Solvency II, designed to align insurers' capital more closely with the risks they underwrite, will be delayed by a year as its slower-than-expected progress through the EU legislative process has jeopardised the original implementation deadline.

Some insurers fear Solvency II, intended to protect policyholders and investors by making insurers more financially resilient, will lead to an unjustified ratcheting up of capital requirements, making Europe's industry less competitive.

The industry has also complained about the cost of adapting to the new rules, which has been inflated by a shortage of skilled actuarial and IT staff.

