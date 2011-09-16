LONDON Alexander Justham, director of markets at the Financial Services Authority, will leave the watchdog next month, adding to a growing list of high-profile departures.

The FSA is to be scrapped by the end of next year with its powers split between the Bank of England and a new, standalone Financial Conduct Authority.

On Friday an FSA spokesman confirmed Justham -- widely known in the financial industry as "JJ" -- began at the regulator in January 2007 and was leaving for personal reasons.

The departure comes as the European Union is about to publish a draft for a sweeping reform of securities markets that will have major consequences for Britain as the bloc's biggest trading centre.

Last month Thomas Huertas, head of the FSA's international division, announced he was leaving to join auditor and consultancy Ernst & Young.

Another senior official, Jon Pain, who was head of the supervision unit, left in March for another auditor, KPMG.

Sally Dewar, managing director of risk, left to join JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) in February.

