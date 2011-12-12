LONDON The failure of Royal Bank of Scotland helped to shift Britain from an "outlier" light-touch regime of financial supervision into the mainstream, the Financial Services Authority said on Monday.

The plight of RBS, which required a state rescue, also vindicate splitting up the FSA's operations between two new watchdogs from 2013, FSA Chairman Adair Turner said on Monday.

The FSA published its 450-page report on Monday into the 45-billion pound rescue of a near-bankrupt RBS by taxpayers in 2008.

It paints a picture of a thin band of supervisors under political pressure to pull their punches and grant banks like RBS more regulatory leeway in return for questionable cooperation.

Fred Goodwin, RBS chief executive at the time of the bailout, was even allowed to tweak an FSA letter to the bank detailing core risk responses.

The rescue of RBS, bail-out of rival Lloyds and nationalising of mortgage lender Northern Rock spurred the FSA into a hardline approach, forcing banks to have among the highest levels of capital and liquidity in the world, on par with Switzerland and the United States.

"We have probably moved into something more like the predominant model in the world whereas previously we were a strong outlier on the light side," Turner told a news conference.

Turner sought to pin some of the blame for the FSA's lax pre-crisis supervisory culture on the then Labour government, which complained in 2005 that the FSA was giving banks a hard time and risked making the City less competitive.

The watchdog felt compelled to reassure the government that only six of its staff were directly supervising RBS, Turner said.

"These assumptions about what was appropriate ... just seem to be another world today," Turner told a news conference.

John Mann, a Labour opposition member of the UK parliament's treasury committee, said the FSA report was "too little, too late and toothless" and called on the watchdog's chief executive, Hector Sants, to stand down.

REGULATORY DIVIDEND

RBS had enjoyed a "regulatory dividend" such as lighter capital requirements in return for cooperating with supervisors.

"The idea that you should allow people to run on lower levels of regulatory capital because they cooperate with you was an entirely erroneous concept," Turner said.

Just over 20 FSA staff directly supervise RBS currently, though Turner signalled there were no plans for permanent "on site" inspections of banks, saying this model used by some countries did not prove infallible ahead of the crisis.

A simpler strategy was preferred, with the cost on banks.

"The more robust we make the basic capital rules, the less we need an army of people checking the minutiae of the risks you are making," Turner said.

In a rare move among global regulators, the FSA had already published a lengthy mea culpa in a separate review authored by Turner into the supervisor's pre-crisis failings.

Turner said on Monday the FSA had focused on the wrong issues in the run up to crisis -- business conduct rather than prudential capital, liquidity and asset quality.

"I do think you need a structure where there are a group of people whose responsibility is to worry about prudential issues even in those periods of time when the rest of world assumes those risks have become low," Turner said.

The FSA is already paying the ultimate price for its failings; it will be scrapped next year, with prudential regulation moving to the Bank of England and business conduct supervised by a new standalone body.

Turner said regulators were still only half way through their attempts to revolutionise their approach to supervision.

(Additional reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Will Waterman)