LONDON The Financial Services Authority has widened its crackdown on unregulated investments in unusual assets such as crops and fine wines, saying they should not be promoted to retail investors because compensation for mis-selling may not be available.

The FSA published proposals on Wednesday to ban financial advisers from recommending so-called Unregulated Collective Investment Schemes (UCIS) and similar products to most ordinary retail investors in Britain after uncovering some mis-selling.

Sales should be restricted to people who earn more than 100,000 pounds a year, have over 250,000 pounds to invest or have extensive experience in investing so they understand the risks, the watchdog proposed.

The latest suggestions for the first time expand the FSA's recent moves into product intervention to a whole market, as the watchdog tries to end years of financial mis-selling scandals by stepping in much earlier as problems emerge.

The FSA is being scrapped next year and its successor, the Financial Conduct Authority, is expected to have powers to go a step further and check at the design stage whether a product is suitable for its target market and ban products outright if problems crop up once they are being sold.

The watchdog estimated that the UCIS retail market is worth about 2.5 billion pounds a year, serving 85,000 investors with holdings in products based on non-traditional investments such as traded life policies, unlisted shares and timber.

NOT SUITABLE

A further 1.5 billion pounds has been invested in similar types of investments, such as special purpose vehicles (SPVs), which often pool assets found in UCIS.

FSA research found that only one in every four advised sales of UCIS to a retail customer was suitable.

"While we have found problems with a number of sales, we are not saying all existing investments were mis-sold," said Gavin Stewart, the FSA's acting director of policy, risk and research.

The watchdog has taken 26 enforcement actions since 2010, fining advisers for selling UCIS that were not suited to an investor.

In some cases, pensioners were being advised to invest all their wealth in a single, illiquid UCIS. Another customer was advised to borrow money to invest in a UCIS and repay the money with withdrawals from the investment.

Jonathan Davies, a partner at legal services firm RPC, said that the FSA's changes do not address the problem of some customers being wrongly classified as sophisticated investors and sold products not suited to them.

"These proposals are simply too heavy handed. The FSA needs to find a way to deal with market problems in a more nuanced way, rather than reaching for the nuclear option," Davies said.

Many of the products are run by entities based outside Britain and therefore do not come under the UK's financial services compensation scheme.

The FSA said that investors who suspect they have been mis-sold a product should first contact the adviser in Britain who sold the investment because the firm would come under the UK compensation scheme.

In April the FSA recommended that traded life policy investments, or "death bonds", should not be sold to most retail investors.

Under these investments, a fund buys someone's life policy and collects the payout when the person dies. However, the FSA discovered that because people are living longer, payouts become too infrequent to cover a fund's ongoing costs.

After a three-month consultation, the FSA will publish its final guidance on UCIS in early 2013.

(Editing by David Holmes and David Goodman)