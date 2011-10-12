LONDON Speedy action is needed for the world's leading economies to meet an end-2012 deadline for making the world's derivatives markets less risky and more transparent, a global regulatory body said on Tuesday.

World leaders from the top 20 economies agreed two years ago that transactions in the $600 trillion (380 trillion pounds) off-exchange or over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives markets should be centrally cleared and reported.

Trading should also be moved onto electronic platforms where appropriate.

The Financial Stability Board (FSB), tasked by the G20 to coordinate regulation, said in a report on Tuesday that few of its member countries have the legislation or regulations in place to meet these commitments.

Countries should "aggressively push forward" to meet the end-2012 deadline in as many reform areas as possible, the report said.

The report will be presented to G20 finance ministers and central bankers who meet in Paris this weekend.

The bulk of derivatives are trading in the United States and European Union which have yet to finalise all the rules, leaving some countries in standby mode.

The FSB said it was important that other parts of the world push ahead with preparations too rather than wait for EU and United States to complete their work.

Some potential regulatory gaps are already emerging.

"One such potential gap which the FSB has identified concerns the applicability of the G20 commitments to standardised derivatives that are moved onto exchanges or electronic trading platforms and therefore no longer traded OTC," the FSB said in a statement.

Full implementation of the G20 pledges needs to cover these derivatives, irrespective of whether they continue to trade OTC or are moved onto platforms, it added.