TOKYO The credit outlook has deteriorated for weaker corporate issuers and some nations affected by the sharp fall in commodity prices in light of a weakening economic outlook, high debt levels, and low productivity in many advanced and emerging economies, the Financial Stability Board said on Thursday.

"Continued economic uncertainties and recent episodes of market volatility have re-emphasised the importance of continued progress to implement fully the agreed reforms and to identify and address new vulnerabilities as they arise," it said in a statement issued after a plenary session in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)