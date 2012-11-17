Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
FRANKFURT German publisher Gruner + Jahr (G+J) is likely to decide to stop publishing Financial Times Deutschland (FTD), a German magazine reported, as the daily business newspaper has not managed to break even since its debut in 2000.
A decision to shutter FTD along with two other publications that draw on FTD editorial staff is expected at a meeting of the Gruner + Jahr's supervisory board next Wednesday, weekly Focus reported, citing company sources.
About 330 staff would lose their jobs, the magazine said.
A Gruner + Jahr spokesman described the report as "speculation." He said the publisher was currently considering several options for its business publications but added: "There is no decision."
FTD started as a joint-venture of Financial Times publisher Pearson (PSON.L) and Gruner + Jahr, which is controlled by unlisted media giant Bertelsmann, but Pearson sold its 50 percent stake to its German partner in 2008.
A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that a proposal to fold the FTD would be discussed at Wednesday's board meeting.
LONDON Associated British Foods, owner of discount fashion retailer Primark, said on Monday it was not seeing any signs that British consumers were starting to rein in spending, contradicting official data which has pointed to a slowdown.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.