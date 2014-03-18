China will not devalue yuan to stimulate exports - PBOC deputy governor
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
LONDON Front-month futures on the blue-chip FTSE 100 spiked briefly to 6,700 points in heavy volume on Tuesday, before paring gains, in what several traders said was an accidental "fat finger" trade.
At 1511 GMT, the contract jumped 1.35 percent from 6,609.50 to 6,700 points before closing out the minute at 6,622.50 points.
"It was a fat finger," said a London-based trader, adding that the size and volume of the move suggested "an institution was behind it."
A spokesperson for FTSE was not immediately able to confirm the reason for the spike.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Sudip Kar-Gupta)
BEIJING China will not devalue its currency to stimulate exports, a deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said.
SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Friday and is on course for a second straight weekly loss due to a rising dollar in global markets on growing expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
LONDON Britain could face limits on the number of euro financial transactions it handles unless it allows European Union supervision of clearing houses in London after Brexit, EU lawmakers said on Thursday.