EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
LONDON Index provider FTSE and the fund arm of British insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) on Thursday launched an index series to benchmark annuity prices.
The series, called the FTSE UK Level Annuity Index Series, will allow users to compare changes in the value of a pre-retirement fund with changes in annuity prices, FTSE said in a statement.
Created in association with Legal & General Investment Management, the series provides market participants with a transparent benchmark for retirement funds, they said.
Reforms due to come into force in April will give greater choice to pensioners and are expected to increase demand for retirees to compare prices.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.