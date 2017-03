A man passes a screen showing the activity of the FTSE index at Canary Wharf financial district in London August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

FTSE Group, part of London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L), and Canada's TMX Group Ltd (X.TO) said they would combine their fixed income index businesses to form a joint venture.

FTSE will be the majority stakeholder in the joint venture owning a 75 percent stake in the entity.

TMX Group will receive C$112.2 million (72 million pounds), under the terms of the deal. The transaction is expected to slightly hurt TMX Group's earnings per share in 2013, the companies said in a statement.

