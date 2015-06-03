Satellite company Inmarsat Plc (ISA.L) will join FTSE 100 equity index, replacing the world's biggest temporary power provider, Aggreko (AGGK.L), FTSE Russell said on Wednesday.

Aggreko will join the FTSE 250 index as part of the change, which will be effective at the start of trading on June 22, the global index provider said.

Aggreko and companies including Provident Financial (PFG.L), Croda International (CRDA.L) and Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGH.L) are now on the reserve list of the FTSE 100 index, and have a chance to replace any outgoing constituent on UK's leading index in the future, FTSE Russell said.

The index provider also listed the following changes.

Aldermore Group (ALD.L), Auto Trader Group (AUTOA.L), B&M European Value Retail (BMEB.L) and John Laing Group Plc (JLG.L) will join FTSE 250 equity index, replacing BlackRock World Mining Trust (BRWM.L), De La Rue (DLAR.L), Imagination Technologies Group (IMG.L) and Infinis Energy INFII.L.

Shawbrook Group (SHAW.L), Wizz Air Holdings (WIZZ.L), Woodford Patient Capital (WPCT.L) and Onesavings Bank (OSBO.L) will join the FTSE 250, while Law Debenture Corp (LWDB.L), Personal Assets Trust(PNL.L), RPS Group (RPS.L) and Soco International (SIA.L) will leave the index.

(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)