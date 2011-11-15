MILAN Italy's blue-chip index reversed losses on Tuesday, trading up 0.4 percent as traders cited a meeting of Prime Minister-designate Mario Monti with Italy's President, suggesting a government could be formed soon.

"There's a marginal effect of the U.S. data, but above all shares are gaining because Monti is at (the presidential) Quirinale palace," a trader said.

Monti met with Italy's president Giorgio Napolitano on Tuesday after ending talks with political parties to form the next government, political sources said.

Monti is expected to present his government Tuesday night or Wednesday.

