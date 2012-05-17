Gas burns from a ring on a domestic cooker in this file photo. REUTERS/files

LONDON About 750,000 UK households were lifted out of fuel poverty in 2010 due to rising incomes among cash-strapped consumers and lower consumption following the roll out of energy efficient boilers, helped by stable energy prices, the government said.

The latest report on fuel poverty statistics by the Department of Energy and Climate Change shows that the number of households spending over 10 percent of total income on warmth fell from 5.5 million in 2009 to 4.75 million in 2010.

In England, as opposed to the whole of Britain, the number of fuel poor households fell by half a million to 3.5 million in 2010.

Despite progress, DECC expects fuel poverty rates in England to rise back to 3.9 million in 2012 following a string of energy price hikes by utilities in the second half of last year.

Britain's six dominant gas and electricity suppliers imposed double-digit price hikes in 2011 due to a sharp rise in the cost of wholesale energy on international markets, which is expected to drag many households back into fuel poverty this year.

Britain's six largest utilities are German groups E.ON (EONGn.DE) and RWE (RWEG.DE), British companies Centrica (CNA.L) and Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE.L), French operator EDF (EDF.PA) and Spanish firm Iberdrola (IBE.MC).

All raised prices last year, putting pressure on the government to ease the pain for consumers paying 20 percent more, on average, for energy than in 2010, according to comparison website USwitch.

The government is implementing proposals that it says will boost competition in its energy supply sector by strengthening the hand of regulator Ofgem and forcing suppliers that breach regulations to reimburse consumers directly.

In 2010, the number of fuel poor vulnerable households - containing elderly people, children, disabled or long-term sick - dropped to 2.8 million from 3.2 million the year before, the report added.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Keiron Henderson)