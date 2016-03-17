Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd (FHI)'s Subaru logo is displayed at the 44th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Fuji Heavy Industries (7270.T) said on Thursday it is recalling more than 80,000 Subaru vehicles in Japan over issues with parking brakes and engine ducts.

Roughly 64,000 vehicles produced in 2014-2015, including the Levorg sports wagon, WRX sports sedan and Legacy sedan, have issues with parking brakes, the company said.

Separately, around 17,000 vehicles produced in 2015, including the Forester crossover model and the Levorg, WRX and Legacy, are being recalled over faulty engine ducts.

Fuji Heavy said it expected models exported overseas would also be included in the recall, without giving further details.

