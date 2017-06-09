People walk past the headquarters of Fujifilm Holdings Corp in Tokyo, Japan, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Fujifilm Holding's Corp's shares fell more than 4 percent on Friday after a media report said accounting irregularities had spread to its Australian unit and to Japan.

By 0230 GMT, Fujifilm shares were trading 3.6 percent lower at a 7-month low of 3,983 yen.

Accounting problems have been found at Fuji Xerox Australia and in Japan, the business daily Nikkei said citing a source.

Losses could reach 30 billion yen to 50 billion yen ($272 million to $453 million), Nikkei added.

The report was not based on an announcement by the company, Fujifilm said in statement issued through the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Fujifilm had previously postponed its earnings announcement for the year ended March due to an accounting probe into questionable practice at Fuji Xerox New Zealand Ltd.

The panel, made up of outside accountants and lawyers, will report its findings to the company on Saturday, Fujifilm said.

The company said it plans to announce the findings along with the delayed earnings release on June 12.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Kim Coghill)