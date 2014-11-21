British pub operator and brewer Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc reported an 8 percent rise in first-half adjusted pretax profit, helped by higher food and drinks sales at the pubs it manages.

Fuller, which brews ales including London Pride, said adjusted pretax profit for the 26 weeks ended Sept. 27 rose to 19.6 million pounds ($30.7 million) from 18.1 million pounds in the same period last year.

Revenue rose 10 percent to 161.6 million pounds.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)