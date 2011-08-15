LONDON Record Currency Management expects more investors to pull money out of funds based on a strategy that exploits widening interest rate differentials and which have racked up heavy losses as the rates of major currencies stay low.

As focus shifts from rising rates to a deteriorating outlook for the global economy and the deepening euro zone debt crisis, the boutique FX manager, which manages $31.4 billion (19.23 billion pounds) for clients, sees demand for its new fund betting on more euro zone stress as a way to hedge their higher-risk investments.

Record's products based on its Forward Rate Bias strategy have underperformed as rate differentials between the United States, Japan, the euro zone, the UK and Switzerland have barely budged in roughly three years, and the UK boutique FX manager expects investors will be slow to return to these products.

"It would be naive of us to say we won't see any further attrition," James Wood-Collins, Record's chief executive officer recently told Reuters, referring to its Currency for Return products.

"Given that the product has had a four-year period of underperformance, it will take a sustained period of outperformance before investors are likely to want to return."

Net outflows in these products totalled $100 million in the three months to June, after a net outflow of $700 billion in January-March.

The FTSE Currency FRB5 index -- which tracks the returns on the U.S. dollar, euro, yen, sterling and Swiss franc according to the strategy that higher-yielding currencies outperform lower-yielding ones -- has posted dollar-denominated losses of 5 percent in 2011, having dropped around 28 percent since 2008.

The FRB10 index, which comprises the five major currencies along with the Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars, as well as the Norwegian and Swedish crowns, has fallen a relatively limited 2.4 percent so far this year. Rates in the latter five countries have either been rising or are expected to rise.

Wood-Collins said he still believed the products would recover in the longer term when rates start to rise as the global economic recovery eventually takes hold.

However, of the five countries in the FRB5 Fund, only the euro zone has seen its rates rise since late 2008, and Wood-Collins said this on its own was not enough to generate positive returns.

Anticipation of a rate rise in the UK, where some investors are speculating about the prospect of more quantitative easing, or even negative rates in Switzerland, after rates were cut to zero last week, would be scenarios which could help the fund turn back to profit, he added.

EURO STRESS FUND

Investors have cooled on carry trades, a relatively high-risk strategy on which the FRB is based. In carry trades low-yielding currencies are sold for higher-yielding ones, but a steady deterioration in the global economic outlook has sapped demand for such riskier assets.

As debt problems escalate in the euro zone periphery and threaten to spread to core countries, Wood-Collins said he was seeing strong interest in the company's new Euro Stress Fund, designed to benefit from concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

"We are having a good number of encouraging conversations with high-net worth individuals and their advisers, family offices and certain foundations," he said.

He added that he expected these investors would create the core market for the five-year tactical fund, in contrast with pension funds, which dominate the client base of its more traditional hedging products.

Heavily weighted in long-dated options to sell the euro versus the yen, Swiss franc and Swedish crown, the fund would benefit from debt restructurings or defaults in Greece, Portugal and Ireland, or fears that euro zone members may leave or that the union may split.

"If your portfolio is designed to generate returns if risk pays off, then this is a complement to that," said Bob Noyen, chief investment officer at Record.

"It should create a more balanced return stream because it is designed to create positive returns if risk returns are negative in the euro zone."*

Since its launch in June with around $1 million in seed capital from Record's parent company, the fund has outperformed, benefiting as investors speculate the debt crisis may engulf Italy and Spain, while French banks have been slammed due to their exposure to weak euro zone colleagues.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Stephen Nisbet)