STRASBOURG, France European lawmakers called on Wednesday for rules to limit the cash bonus paid to fund managers, but shied away from demanding the strict bonus caps that they pushed through for bankers earlier this year.

Instead, the parliament suggested fund managers should get a higher proportion of their bonuses in shares in the fund as well as deferring part of the payment. These proposals will require the blessing of EU member countries before they can become law.

"This is a dark day for investor protection," Sven Giegold, the German member of parliament who had campaigned for a strict limit on fund manager bonuses, told Reuters.

Many in Europe blamed a bonus-driven banking culture for the reckless risk-taking that ultimately triggered the global financial crisis.

But it proved impossible to win support among legislators for replicating the rules for fund managers, who, unlike banks, were not blamed for the financial crisis. Their role as guardian of pension funds is seen as posing little threat to financial stability.

The new milder rules, once agreed, will affect the managers of mutual funds, which have about 6 trillion euros under management.

A cap would not affect hedge funds or private equity, but some analysts see it as a possible precursor to stricter laws for those investors.

(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Adrian Croft/Ruth Pitchford)