LONDON As central banks around the globe ease their monetary policies to stimulate the economy, it is the right time to buy high-dividend stocks to protect from future inflation, the co-founder of Armstrong Investment Managers said.

Equity markets cheered recent moves by the European Central Bank to cut interest rates and inject liquidity into the market, hoping the availability of cash would avert the risk of a credit crunch and mitigate the impact of austerity measures introduced across the region.

Ultra-low rates in the United States and a gradual easing of China's monetary policy were also saluted as beneficial factors to support global economic growth.

Patrick Armstrong, however, warned this cheap cash was bound to translate into soaring inflation over the medium term and was investing in cash flow rich stocks that can offer a high dividend payout.

"(Inflation) is going to be muted over the next six months to a year because of the very weak economic backdrop but you want to be hedging against that now, not when it's happening," said Armstrong, whose firm has around $300 million under management.

Stocks that offer a high dividend yield are regarded as effective inflation hedges as their earnings are positively affected by increases in the prices paid by consumers.

Armstrong highlighted U.S. telco AT&T (T.N), Canadian communications company BCE, as well as European pharmaceutical groups AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and Novartis NOVN.VX as strong dividend plays.

The fund manager was also buying Eurostoxx 50 index dividend futures, which allow investors to bet on the total amount of future dividends paid during a calendar year by the constituents of the euro zone blue-chip index.

The 2015 contracts, whose value depends on 2014 earnings, traded at around 90 - compared with a 2012 dividend future of 114 - after falling around 20 percent since July on expectations that adverse macroeconomic conditions would hamper future payouts.

Armstrong believed longer-dated dividends offered "good value", estimating that negative expectations had been priced in and dividends would resume growing along with the global economy in the long term.

"Even if the negative scenario happened, which involves a default of the euro, a lot of the companies in this index are big multinationals with foreign revenues that make a euro dividend quite achievable," Armstrong said.

He added that the Eurostoxx 50 also enjoyed a "survivorship bias", which means that any struggling index member that faced risk to its payout was likely to be replaced by a healthier company with better dividend prospects.

PROTECTION

While Armstrong was sanguine on the dividend outlook, he was wary of the recent share price rally and warned of possible dips down the line. In a bid to hedge this risk, the fund manager was selling call, or 'buy', options on the Eurostoxx 50 index.

These contracts give the holder the right to buy shares in the euro zone index at an agreed price within a specified time. The writer of the contract has the obligation to sell the underlying shares if the holder exercises the option.

The trading of 'buy' and 'sell' options on the euro zone blue chip gauge is measured by the Euro STOXX index volatility index .V2TX, which tends to have an inverse correlation to the benchmark and is regarded as Europe's main yardstick of investor 'fear'.

The implied volatility gauge had fallen around 50 percent since October, as equities rose, and it traded at around 24.5, broadly in line with its average between late 2010 and mid-2011.

"Implied vol is still around 25 on the index so you get paid quite a good yield to sell out-of-the-money call options on the index," Armstrong said.

"Obviously the valuations are supportive to stop the big downside but we don't think there's massive upside given the economic outlook."

(Editing by David Cowell)