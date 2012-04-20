LONDON A stormy April on Europe's equity markets is the perfect time to buy into cyclical small caps that can grow their earnings despite the uncertain economic context, such as chemical firm Croda and car-part maker Valeo, according to BNP-Paribas IP.

The firm's small-cap team has increased its cyclical exposure this month, taking advantage of a fall in share prices due to resurfacing sovereign debt concerns.

Small stocks tend to react more sharply to macro-related fears because companies of limited size are generally regarded as more fragile if credit conditions deteriorate.

The MSCI Europe Small Cap index fell around 19 percent last year, compared an 11 percent drop for the broader MSCI Europe gauge, Thomson Reuters data showed .dMIEU000S0PEU .MSCIEU.

"When the market is a little bit more nervous, we tend to increase positions in companies where we are still confident on the growth outlook and the balance sheet," said Damien Kohler, chief investment officer of BNP Paribas IP's Pan European Small & Mid Cap Equities team, which has 2 billion euros under management.

The strategy looks for stocks exposed to long-term growth drivers, such as rising demand for consumer goods from emerging markets, hoping they would help the groups sail through adverse economic conditions.

Kohler's team has beefed up their pan-European fund's position in Croda (CRDA.L), a British supplier of chemicals for the cosmetic industry, which reported estimate-beating 2011 results in late February, with strong sales growth in Asia.

The group is expected to surpass consensus again this year and next, with a predicted earnings surprise - the difference between the mean of all analysts' forecasts and Reuters Starmine's selection of top sector analysts - of 0.7 percent and 1.4 percent at an earnings-per-share level.

Another recently increased equity holding is France's Valeo (VLOF.PA), which focuses on car parts designed to reduce carbon emissions and which Kohler sees as poised to benefit from a global shift towards environmentally friendly technology.

Valeo's sales are expected to rise 6.5 percent this year and next and by 10 percent in 2014, Thomson Reuters Starmine data showed, helped by a growing market share in Asia.

Among defensive issues, this month Kohler strategy added to its holding in Dutch animal feed group, Nutreco NUTR.AS, which had fallen sharply in late March after one of its customers, Norwegian fish farmer Marine Harvest (MHG.OL), said it was considering setting up its own feed business.

"The stock came down, so we bought more and today the company reported very strong results," Kohler said.

Nutreco, which is expanding in emerging markets such as China and Brazil, reported consensus-beating first-quarter results on Thursday and guided for a 20 percent rise in first-half earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation.

BNP-Paribas IP's Parvest Equity Europe Small Cap fund is flat so far this month, versus a 0.7 percent fall for the MSCI Europe Small Caps index.

(Editing by William Hardy)