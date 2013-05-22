LONDON Equity investors piled a net $9.1 billion into Japan mutual funds and ETFs last month, while exiting some emerging markets, showing continued support for "Abenomics" - Japan's efforts to revitalise economic growth.

Japan equity products were by far the top-performing sector in April, taking in more than three times the amount of the next best fund category, according to data from fund research firm Lipper.

Over the three months to end-April, net inflows into Japan equity funds reached $17.9 billion as aggressive stimulus action by the country's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invigorated the world's third-biggest economy, tamed the yen and enticed investors eager for a growth story.

The sustainability of Abe's policies is yet to be tested, but the Nikkei has risen by about 80 percent since the middle of November last year and the popularity of Japan equities has already forced fund firms to halt investments in some products.

While Japan funds prospered in April, the steepest net outflows -- $2.5 billion -- were from U.S. small and midcap funds. Equity investors also withdrew money from select emerging markets, according to the data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company.

Investors withdrew a combined $2.5 billion last month from China and Greater China funds and there were also net outflows from funds in Lipper's Asia Pacific ex-Japan, Latin America, Russia, emerging Europe, India and emerging Asia categories.

For emerging markets overall, that represents a fairly modest pull back. On a 12-month view, mutual funds and ETFs in Lipper's Global Emerging Markets category, by far the biggest emerging markets sector, have had net inflows of more than $42 billion.

