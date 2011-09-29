A worker on IG Index's London trading floor holds his head in his hands as markets tumbled globally on September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON British investors opted to brave inflation rates nearing 5 percent and increased their cash holdings as fears of a knock-on effect from the euro zone's worsening financial crisis sent them running for safety, a Reuters survey shows.

Investment managers increased allocations to cash in balanced portfolios to 7.8 percent on average in September, from 5.4 percent a month earlier, the poll of 15 fund managers shows.

The hike in cash came at the expense of stocks - down to 48.5 percent from 50.4 percent - and alternatives which includes hedge funds and other assets such as commodities - at 16.4 percent from 17.2 percent.

"Given the deterioration of European sovereign debt problems, and high probability of Greek default, over the past few weeks, we positioned our portfolios relatively defensively with underweight to risky assets and overweight to government bonds," said Michael Turner, head of global strategy and asset allocation at Aberdeen Asset Management.

The average allocation to bonds climbed slightly to 24.7 percent from 24.4 percent previously.

"It is best to remain cautious for the time being with higher than usual exposure to core developed market government bonds and cash," said Neil Michael, executive director of investment strategies at London & Capital.

But while caution is reflected in how investors placed their portfolios, few expect the far-from-resolved euro zone debt crisis to become a systemic storm on the scale of the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008.

"A banking crisis a la 2008 is not something that need concern investors - instead they should be concerned about the deteriorating growth outlook for the global economy," said Jeremy Beckwith, Chief Investment Officer at Kleinwort Benson.

Many were exasperated with the failure of Europe's political elites to hammer out a convincing solution to the region's problems, however.

"The financial system is in better shape than in 2008, but this can't totally counter the erosion in confidence that the politicians' handling of the crisis has created," said Chris Paine, associate director for asset allocation at Henderson Global Investors.

The intensification of the crisis appears to have stirred politicians into action, some investors said, implying a resolution may be in sight.

"It now appears that the growing contagion from Europe is bringing political leaders to the conclusions they should have reached months ago without trying to out-guess the markets," said Lee Robertson, Chief Executive of Investment Quorum.

International auditors return to Athens on Thursday to deliver their verdict on whether Greece's tougher austerity measures quality for further aid, with some national parliaments already having voted in favour of new powers for the euro zone's 440 billion euro rescue fund.

(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by John Stonestreet)