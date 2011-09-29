NEW YORK U.S. money managers bumped up their exposure to shares in September as compelling valuations helped ease fears about the European debt crisis and a rapidly slowing global economy.

Investors raised their allocation in equities to 64.1 percent from 63.0 percent in August, according to a poll of 14 U.S.-based asset management firms.

Exposure to stocks was largely unchanged on a like-for-like basis of funds that participated in the polls for both months.

Stock indices were on track to end September lower than at the beginning of the month as investors' concerns about global economic weakness and the debt crisis in Europe festered.

But with the dividend yield of stocks in the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index at about 2.13 percent -- more than market rates for yields on a 10-year U.S. Treasury bond -- investors say equity valuations are too attractive to pass up.

"These are unprecedented times," said David Goerz, chief investment officer at HighMark Capital Management Inc in San Francisco, citing a number of concerns that have rattled markets this year. "Everybody is so risk-averse right now."

Investors must choose between the historically low rate that government debt now pays and the low valuations of stocks, whose dividends are earning more than bonds -- a first in U.S. history, Goerz said.

The asset management firms cut their bond allocation to 27.1 percent in September from 28.7 percent the previous month.

"It's an asset allocation decision that's going to have to be made at some point," he said. "Taxable investors have to look at what is my after-tax return, and am I better off getting income from dividends than from bonds. It's an extraordinary statement when you look back at history."

Companies that make up the S&P 500 are expected to earn $111.07 per share next year, research by Thomson Reuters shows, yet yields on U.S. government debt are so low they suggest stocks should be at a level that is half that, he said.

"Even if interest rates were at normal levels, you're at a very cheap valuation that should deserve a re-rating of the P/E ratio," said Goerz, referring to a common metric used to value stocks.

The S&P 500 currently trades at a price-earnings ratio of 11.2, well under a historical average of about 15.

The firms raised cash holdings to 2.9 percent from 2.6 percent, while allocations to alternative investments were at 4.1 percent and to property at 1.8 percent.

