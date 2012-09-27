LONDON UK investors sharply hiked their allocations to stocks in September, cutting back on less racy assets like bonds and cash as fears of looming trouble in the international financial system softened, a Reuters poll showed.

A monthly survey of 14 chief investment officers and fund managers at UK institutions showed the average allocation to stocks in balanced portfolios increased two percentage points from August, to 50.5 percent, the highest since April.

Exposure to bonds - traditionally favoured as a less risky alternative to equities - was down one percentage point to 27.3 percent while the proportion parked in cash dropped to 6.8 percent from 7.1 percent.

Investors linked their rising confidence to key monetary policy decisions in Europe and the United States aimed at tackling slowing economic growth and the financial crisis, and which have restored relative stability - at least for now.

"There is no doubt that both the ECB (European Central Bank) and the US Federal Reserve have delivered a strong message of policy support, which is why we still retain what is considered to be a risk-facing stance," said Ken Adams, Head of Global Strategy at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership.

But the respondents stopped short of stating they believed the world's economic and financial troubles were close to a meaningful and permanent solution, arguing that a summer market rally suggested little more than short-term relief.

"I enjoy rising asset prices as much as the next investor," said Thomas Becket, Chief Investment Officer at Psigma Investment Management.

"However... the realist in us has to ask 'what if' the medicine in this great financial experiment doesn't work. 'What if' this doesn't change the tepid growth rate current that the world endures and in fact finally spurs the stagflationary environment we have feared."

Investors highlighted Europe's fiscal problems, the possibility that the Chinese economy will experience a hard landing rather than a gradual manageable slowdown, and rising inflation unleashed by quantitative easing in the U.S. and UK.

"It is probably too early to say that 'we have muddled through' current issues," said Paul Amer, investment manager at Insight Investment.

"To be sure, markets have overcome a number of investment hurdles during the summer months helping to remove tail risks, but existing concerns remain around sub-par economic recoveries and fiscal outlooks."

Robert Pemberton, investment director at HFM Columbus Group said much will depend on whether politicians have the confidence to make tough decisions on issues like moving towards fiscal union in the euro zone.

While caution remains firmly at the core of sentiment, most participants noted the relative stability of markets in recent weeks compared with summer 2011 when the European debt crisis first spread beyond Greece to Spain and Italy.

Allocations to riskier asset classes are on the rise BUT remain off recent highs and most investors expect volatility to return in coming months.

"We should be alert to the possibility of spikes in market volatility led by further euro-member issues between now and the year end," said Mark Robinson, Chief Investment Officer of Berry Asset Management.

(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by John Stonestreet)