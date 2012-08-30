A structure showing the Euro currency sign is seen in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

LONDON European fund managers bought more equities in August and cut holdings of safe haven U.S. bonds and cash as expectations of crisis-fighting action by the ECB grew, with euro zone assets benefiting from the shift, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Allocation to equities jumped by nearly three percentage points to 43.7 percent, returning to first place on average in the portfolios of 21 asset managers based in continental Europe after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi last month pledged to do "whatever it takes" to save the euro.

Stock holdings, which suffered from investors' flight to safety as the euro debt crisis deepened, had reached a near decade-low in July before Draghi's comments, falling behind bonds in portfolios. They are still far behind their 50 percent share in portfolios just a year and a half ago.

The decision to boost equities and trim cash was triggered by political and economic developments including Draghi's comments and steps towards a banking union, said Stefan Rondorf, strategist at Allianz Global Investors. But there are risks of disappointment if the EU did not follow through, he cautioned.

"The situation of the euro zone remains unsustainable and policymakers are required to resolve a broader set of issues at the heart of the European Monetary Union," Rondorf said.

Holdings of euro zone equities and bonds jumped to their highest since March -- at 26.8 percent of portfolios for equities and 54.6 for bonds -- benefiting from high expectations that the ECB will take more action.

An overwhelming majority of respondents -- 12 out of the 17 who answered the question in the poll conducted between August 15 and 28 -- said Draghi's comments changed their view of the euro zone crisis and euro zone bonds, while 16 expect the ECB to buy Spanish or Italian bonds by the end of the year.

Draghi will flesh out the new bond plan next week, central bank sources say, but the ECB will not start the operation until late September at the earliest, leaving markets on tenterhooks in the run up to key debt auctions in early October.

"We believe the ECB will buy bonds in order to improve the transmission mechanisms of its monetary policy," said Monica Defend, head of global asset allocation at Italy-based Pioneer. "We have long been overexposed to EMU peripherals and we feel more comfortable with this choice after Draghi's remarks and plans."

Allocations to euro zone assets are however still very far behind pre-debt crisis levels of over 40 percent for equities and 70 percent for the bloc's bonds.

Asset managers said some of the biggest risks ahead were linked to the euro zone crisis, with all eyes on a critical ECB meeting on September 6 or when Germany's constitutional court rules on September 12 on the legality of the bloc's permanent bailout fund.

The fund managers trimmed their holdings of cash to 10.3 percent in August, their lowest since April but still a historically high level.

They also increased their holdings of UK and Japanese equities while cutting investments in other Asian stocks.

The share of government securities in bond portfolios fell to the lowest since May, with allocations shifting mostly to more investment-grade corporates.

(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Carolyn Cohn in London and Maria Pia Quaglia in Milan; Editing by Toby Chopra)