NEW YORK U.S. fund managers moved back into volatile equity markets in November and decreased bond exposure on optimism over radical proposals from Europe designed to contain the growing euro zone debt crisis, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

According to a survey of 15 U.S.-based asset management firms, with total assets under management of about $2.8 trillion (1.78 trillion pounds), investors raised allocations in equities to 63.7 percent in November from 60.1 percent the previous month, but down from 64.1 percent in September.

In contrast, the asset management firms decreased their bond allocation to 29.3 percent in November from 32.0 percent in October and 27.1 percent in September, survey results showed.

In recent months, fears of weakening global economic growth tied to persistent worries, particularly Europe's debt troubles, had led U.S. managers to maintain less risky portfolios. But in November investors stepped back into heavily battered stocks on hopes of a resolution and on compelling buying opportunities.

"This is kind of uncharted territory for everybody with so much uncertainty in Europe, but in the end you have to look at your choices...there are compelling valuations in the stock market," said Steve Bleiberg, president and chief investment officer of Legg Mason Global Asset Allocation.

"Look at dividend yields versus bond yields....I think valuation will win out," he added.

Recent U.S. economic data has also been generally positive.

Even so, exposure to cash is still high. The asset management firms had 2.7 percent of their portfolio exposure in cash, down just a touch from 2.8 percent in October.

The caution is warranted.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development significantly downgraded its 2012 growth forecast for advanced economies, cutting the euro-zone forecast from 2 percent to only 0.3 percent and its United States forecast from 3.1 percent to 2 percent.

For their part, European governments are looking at ways of beefing up the European Financial Stability Facility, the area's rescue fund, from its current lending capacity of 250 billion euros (214.5 billion pounds). European leaders agreed in October to boost the EFSF's capacity to around 1 trillion euros, both by leveraging its assets and tapping Chinese and other Asian sovereign wealth funds for loans.

(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; polling by Sarmista Sen and Snehasish Das; editing by Leslie Adler)