LONDON Investors dumped stocks and ramped up purchases of safe-haven bonds in the latest week in reaction to the prospect of U.S. interest rates rising sooner rather than later, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.

The "unambiguous risk-off" flows saw the seventh straight weekly outflow from equity funds, strong demand for safer government and investment grade bonds, and selling of riskier high yield bonds.

Bets on the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in June or July rocketed after the May 18 release of the central bank's last policy meeting. Earlier this month, futures pricing had pushed the Fed's next hike out to next year.

The prospect of higher borrowing costs spooked investors, who pulled a net $9.2 billion from equity funds in the week to May 25, BAML said. That was the seventh weekly outflow in a row.

European equity funds posted a net outflow of $3.3 billion, the 16th consecutive week of redemptions, while U.S. equity funds posted an outflow of $1.1 billion, the sixth redemption out of the last seven weeks.

The selling is reaching extreme levels, however, and could be close to sending a "contrarian buy signal", BAML said. So far this year, investors have taken $105 billion out of equity funds, almost all in developed markets.

Investors poured a net $2.6 billion into fixed income funds, marking the 12th inflow out of the past 13 weeks. That included the first inflow into government bond funds in 14 weeks ($600 million) and the 12th straight inflow into investment grade bond funds ($2.5 billion).

A net $2.1 billion was pulled out of high yield bonds, the biggest redemption from that asset class in 15 weeks, BAML said.

Money market funds, essentially cash, drew in a net inflow of $12.2 billion, and precious metals funds posted a small net outflow of $32 million, just the second redemption in 20 weeks.

