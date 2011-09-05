LONDON Private investors put less money into mutual funds in July than in any month since October 2008, shortly after the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers, as the recovery in sentiment soured.

Fund association the IMA also said on Monday net retail sales of mutual funds, excluding listed investment vehicles such as investment trusts, slumped to 936 million pounds in July, from 2.4 billion a year earlier.

The figures, sharply below a monthly average of 2.3 billion pounds for the last 12 months, make ominous reading for the fund management industry, because they cover a period predating the collapse in risk appetite and market falls during August.

"It is too soon to speculate whether these figures, which predate August's market volatility, presage a shift in investor behaviour or are simply a one-off," said IMA Chief Executive Richard Saunders.

Much of the slump is attributed to a flight from equities. Funds invested in stocks saw net outflows for the first time since February 2009, the IMA said, with 114 million pounds leaving the sector in July compared with an average monthly net inflow of 676 million pounds over the last 12 months.

Inflows into global, Japanese and Asia-Pacific equity funds were not enough to offset flight from UK, European and North American funds, the IMA said.

It released its figures as European markets dropped 3 percent, adding to the turmoil of August when worries about Europe's sovereign debt crisis unnerved investors.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE is trading more than 12 percent below its level at the end of July.

