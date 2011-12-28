LONDON Trimming investments in base metals is the best strategy going into 2012 given risks posed by Europe's debt crisis and slowing growth in metals-hungry China and Asia, Diapason Commodities Management said.

"Wherever we look it's hard to see in the next six months a major upswing in real business activity so on that basis industrial commodities, especially metals, are quite suspect," said Sean Corrigan, chief investment strategist at Diapason Commodities Management.

Diapason, which has $8.5 billion worth of assets under management in mostly long-only vehicles, has been dipping in and out of underweight in base metals recently and plans to continue doing so going into 2012 until clarity improves.

Metals, like most assets, have been volatile in recent months due to Europe's debt crisis, reacting to bouts of investor panic over the single currency and the various policy announcements aimed at saving it.

Overall though, bellwether copper is down 20.6 percent so far this year - on track for its first annual loss since 2008 - top loser tin is down 28.25 percent while top performer aluminium is down 18.3 percent.

By contrast, the Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB of 19 commodities is down just 8 percent in the year to date, meaning metals are one of the worst performers in the asset class to date.

As a result, Diapason is sticking for now with the few winners left.

CHOPPY WATERS, MONETARY LEVERS

It is currently weighted towards brent crude, heating oil and gold, though until the politics clears, it plans to continue playing it technically on the sell offs, trying to make its near term weightings chime with price falls.

"In waters as choppy as this you can't be wedded to a medium term view, that's a general trend everywhere, positions are being made more near term," said Corrigan.

Even so, the risks are formidable. With a near term underweight in metals, Diapason could lose out should the European Central Bank suddenly announce plans to buy bonds of debt-wracked countries on a unlimited scale.

Such a scenario, incidentally is what Corrigan believes to be the most likely next year, and he sees short term rallies in commodities, including the 'suspect' metals, when this scenario transpires.

"Ultimately the ECB will have to play the game, (acting as lender of last resort) all central banks will play this game one by one, (and) markets will rally," said Corrigan.

He warned however that: "Central banks pumping money into the system prevents us liquidating bad banks and businesses but it will ultimately be the thing that drives us down the path towards stagflation."

In other words, in keeping its trading strategies near term, Diapason is preparing to capitalise on short-lived liquidity-induced rallies in commodities and longer term losses linked to a lack of real economic growth.

"It's a process of going with it when the monetary policy levers are there, but getting out when that policy is due to expire," said Corrigan.

(Reporting By Maytaal Angel; editing by Keiron Henderson)