LONDON Assets managed by global bond exchange-traded funds have hit an all-time high of $441 billion (274.72 billion pounds), while money flows out of actively-managed hedge funds, financial information provider Markit said on Tuesday.

It said $470 million flowed out of actively managed funds, with further strong redemptions from two PIMCO funds, including the Total Return ETF, after star fund manager Bill Gross left the firm in September.

Markit said the aggregate inflows into bond ETFs hit $10.7 billion in the first 10 days of the quarter, led by the iShares 1-3 year Treasury Bond ETF and the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF.

The data underlines a broader trend in financial markets of investors shunning active fund managers who promise to beat the stock market in favour of cheaper, passive funds, which simply track it.

"While the impact of Gross’ departure from his long time employer on the bond markets was relatively short-lived, the consequential influence over the way investors gain exposure to the bond world may be felt for years to come," said Markit.

