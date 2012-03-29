LONDON European fund managers pared back equity holdings in March for the first time in seven months as this year's rally in risk assets cooled, while also shifting into corporate debt from government bonds, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

A monthly survey of 16 asset managers based in continental Europe showed 45.4 percent of a typical balanced portfolio held in stocks, the lowest allocation this year and the first decline following a steady monthly accumulation since August.

Investors also dumped government debt, reducing their holdings by more than 10 percent to 48.6 percent from 58.8 percent in February, the biggest drop in at least a year, while reallocating in favour of investment-grade corporate debt.

A quarter of European managers polled said their most underweighted asset was U.S. Treasuries, which were hit early in the month by speculation that a gathering U.S. recovery and the impact of rising energy prices on inflation would put an end to Federal Reserve bond buying and money-printing.

The simultaneous retreat from both equities and debt meant European managers increased their holdings of cash to 10 percent of a typical portfolio from 8.3 in February, a sign of increasing caution moving into the second quarter of the year.

Overall allocations to bonds, which includes government and corporate debt, fell for a seventh successive month to 37.7 percent from 38.4 percent in February, levels not seen since March last year.

Global equity markets surged more than 10 percent in January and February as cheap European Central Bank loans stabilised regional banks and eased the euro zone debt crisis, with signs of a growing U.S. economic recovery also buoying risk appetite.

SOBERING

But positive U.S. data surprises have started to dwindle as the first quarter closes, while the euro zone has threatened to flare up again ahead of elections in Greece and France.

Fears of a hard landing for the Chinese economy and a nuclear standoff between Iran and the West that has kept oil prices high have also contributed to a more sober market mood.

"The biggest risk to our strategy would be a stop in the re-accelaration of economic momentum, implying a return to fears over a global recession or a sudden re-emergence of risk aversion around the economic and political situation in Greece and Iran," multi-asset strategist Stefan Rondorf at Allianz Global Investors said. "Additionally, there is some risk attached to an increasingly tighter fiscal policy in the U.S.."

The poll was conducted between March 17 and 29, when world stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS hovered just below eight-month highs, having gained more than 3 percent since the end of last month.

Giordano Lombardo, Group CIO at Pioneer Investments, also identified oil prices as a concern.

"(Our greatest risk is) a sharp increase in oil prices, if it is driven by supply shocks," he said.

Despite overall aggregates, there was some switching of regional preferences.

Fund managers dropped their equity weightings in the euro zone to 29.1 percent from 31.6 percent, while holdings of North American stocks rose 0.6 percent to 36 percent and British equities were upped to 9.8 percent from 7.7 percent.

Positions in other markets were broadly held, except for a slight rise in Latin America.

European managers dropped their euro zone bond weightings for a third month to 58.7 percent and North American bond holdings fell two points to 19.7 percent, their lowest since September.

Positions in UK bonds increased to 3.2 percent from last month's 2.6 percent.

The fund managers increased holdings of high yield or "junk" corporate debt, with weightings rising to 11.7 percent this month from 9.4 percent in February.

