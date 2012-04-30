LONDON European funds cut exposure to both euro equity and bonds in April to the lowest in over a year as the region's sovereign debt crisis intensified and concerns grew about a deepening recession in the bloc, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

A monthly survey of 16 asset managers based in continental Europe showed the typical balanced portfolio held 55.1 percent of its bond allocations in euro zone debt, down from 58.7 percent the month before.

Euro zone government debt was the most underweight global bond category, while three-quarters of funds surveyed were most overweight in corporate bonds.

"Elections in the euro area may spark renewed political uncertainty amid the euro debt crisis," said Giordano Lombardo, group chief investment officer at Pioneer Investments.

France's Socialist contender Francois Hollande is likely to beat incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy in presidential elections on May 6. That prospect sent shivers through financial markets after Hollande came out on top in the first round of voting.

Greece, which has received two bailouts to prop up its indebted economy, will hold elections on the same day, while the Dutch go the polls in September after a disagreement over budget cuts led to the coalition government resigning this month.

Fund managers also cut back exposure to equities in the region to the lowest level in at least a year, with 28.5 percent in the euro zone, down from 29.1 percent in March.

Asset managers trimmed their overall equity holdings to 44.9 percent in April, a slight fall from 45.4 percent in March, marking the second consecutive month of falls in this area after a six-month bull run.

Financials and telecoms were the most unpopular sectors among fund managers, while IT services were the top choice for around a quarter of those surveyed, followed by materials.

Quarterly reports from European banks showed a rebound in investment banking in the first quarter, supported by the European Central Bank's two massive liquidity injections, but officials warned that April had proved more sluggish.

Fund managers upped their bond exposure for the first time in eight months, with 39.4 percent of the average portfolio invested in bonds, almost two percentage points more than in March.

Asset managers placed 34.5 percent of their bond portfolios in investment-grade corporate bonds in April, the highest level of investment in that area for at least a year and over 10 percentage points higher than a year ago.

Funds hoarded slightly less cash in April, at 9.3 percent of a typical portfolio, compared to 10 percent in March.

Fund managers contacted by Reuters said the euro zone debt crisis was their biggest concern, particularly with the upcoming elections and an Irish referendum on stricter budget discipline across the monetary union.

EURO ZONE RISKS

The region's debt woes pushed yields on Spanish government debt above the psychological barrier of 6 percent this month and asset managers said further escalation of problems in the euro zone posed the biggest risk to their portfolios.

"We continue to see the potential for policy error as a key risk for the global economy going forward," said Manuel Wildhaber, asset allocation strategist at UBS.

"Were inflation to pick up, triggered for example by a supply shock scenario, the equation between monetary expansion and fiscal restraint could get extremely complex and disruptive."

The price of oil has now dipped below $120 a barrel, down from March levels of around $125, but the fund managers surveyed said it still posed a risk for investors.

"The increase in oil prices is a supplementary threat today to the fragile recovery of worldwide economies," said Nadege Dufosse, senior asset allocation manager at Dexia.

The poll was conducted between April 13 and 26, during which time world stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS hit an almost three-month low, down from March's eight-month highs.

