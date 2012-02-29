LONDON European fund managers increased their equity holdings in February to a seven-month high, cutting bonds and cash, as the European Central Bank's cheap loans to banks boosted investor risk appetite, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

A monthly survey of 17 asset managers based in continental Europe showed a typical balanced portfolio held 46.6 percent of its assets in equities, the highest since July , against 45.8 last month and up from a cycle low of 41.2 percent in August.

Allocations to bonds, which include government and corporate debt, fell for a sixth successive month to 38.4 percent from 38.7 in January, levels not seen since March last year.

Asset managers also slashed their holdings of cash to 8.3 percent of their portfolio from 9.0 in January. But that is still much higher than a figure of 6.1 percent a year ago.

"The perception of a tail risk over the shorter term has receded," said Nadège Dufosse, asset allocation manager at Dexia Asset Management.

"But longer-term challenges remain largely unsolved yet," she added, principally the ability of peripheral euro zone states to ensure they retain access to markets and remain solvent.

The poll was conducted between February 17 and 29, when world stocks as measured by MSCI .MIWD00000PUS rose to a near six-month high, gaining more than 5 percent since the end of last month. The rally was driven by the ECB's first three-year lending operation in December, at which banks took 489 billion euros (409 billion pounds) of ultra-cheap funds.

They borrowed another 529.5 billion euros, more than had been expected, at the ECB's second - and probably final - long-term cash injection on Wednesday.

The ECB's tender raised hopes that cheap loans will ease pressure on banks as they deleverage after being hit by losses on their holdings of peripheral euro zone sovereign debt.

However, the euro zone economy is still expected to wallow in a mild recession until the second half of the year.

Almost half of the fund managers polled listed a deterioration in the euro zone as the greatest risk to their investment strategies, with high oil prices also a concern.

Fund managers kept their equity weightings in the euro zone steady at 31.6 percent and in North America at 35.4 percent but dropped UK holdings while increasing their share in Japan.

Euro zone bond weightings dropped from 60.4 percent last month to 59.8, while North American bond holdings grew to 21.7 percent from 20.8 a month ago.

Within fixed income, respondents allocated 58.8 percent in government bonds, up from 58.1 percent last month. They had 23.5 percent in investment grade bonds, the lowest since October.

Fund managers cut back on high yield or "junk" corporate debt too, with its weighting falling to 9.4 percent this month from 10 percent in January.

Asset managers remained most underweight in euro zone government bonds.

(Editing by Catherine Evans)