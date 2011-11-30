LONDON European funds increased their equity holdings for the third month running in November and cut bonds, but they also boosted cash on lingering concern over the impact of the euro zone debt crisis on the global economy, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The survey of 17 Europe-based asset management firms outside Britain showed a typical balanced portfolio held 44.0 percent of its assets in equities, its highest since July and up from 43.3 percent in October.

Allocations to bonds, including government and corporate debt, fell for the third month in a row to 39.4 percent, its lowest since June, from 40.8 percent. Cash rose to 9.9 percent from 9.3, reflecting the pervasive sense of caution.

The poll was taken from Nov 18 to 30, when world stocks, measured by MSCI, hit a seven-week low on growing concerns that the euro zone debt crisis is spreading to its core members and that policymakers have not come up with a comprehensive solution.

"The greatest risk we perceive today remains the tail risk on the EMU area. The contagion to core countries like France has not stopped yet," said Nadege Dufosse, senior asset allocation manager at Dexia Asset Management.

"We are closer to the end game where politicians will have to take their responsibilities and embark on further European integration. This should be a risky play since market pressure will be the trigger of political advances."

Fund managers raised equity weightings in North America to 35.4 percent from 34.9 percent, while they cut euro zone stocks to 32.2 percent.

Euro zone bond weightings ticked higher to 60.1 percent, while North American bond holdings fell to 21.9 percent.

Within fixed income, respondents allocated 57.3 percent to government securities, down from 59.1 percent in October to the lowest level since July. Investment grade corporate debt gained popularity, rising to 25.8 percent this month from 22.6 percent in October. They remained most underweight in euro zone government bonds.

Within equities, fund managers liked the healthcare sector the most.

