Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
Fidelity Investments' $111 billion (67 billion pounds) Contrafund received a big lift on Thursday from its $2 billion stake in Facebook Inc after the shares surged 18 percent on better-than-expected revenue results.
Contrafund is the largest mutual fund owner of Facebook shares, according to Lipper Inc data. At the end of December, Facebook was Contrafund's No. 12 holding, accounting for 1.8 percent of its portfolio, Fidelity disclosed on Thursday.
During the fourth quarter, Contrafund returned 10.52 percent, in line with the 10.51 percent advance of the S&P 500 index. Before regular trade, Facebook shares rose 18 percent to $63.08.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.