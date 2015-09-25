An employee checks U.S. dollar bank-notes at a bank in Hanoi, Vietnam August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Kham

LONDON Investors' bearishness is at its strongest in four years, with their latest weekly investment in money market funds meaning cash is outperforming stocks and bonds this year for the first time since 1990, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.

The $17 billion inflow into money market funds was the largest in four weeks and, together with the 12th consecutive weekly inflow into government bond funds, reflected investors' growing clamour for safe-haven assets.

BAML's "Bull and Bear" index, a gauge of investor sentiment measuring cross-asset flows, positioning and technical factors, also showed the most bearish reading since October 2011. Or put another way, it gave the strongest "buy" signal in four years.

Uncertainty has plagued markets since the Federal Reserve kept interest rates on hold on Sept. 19, citing worries over weak global growth, amongst other concerns, but kept the door open for an increase later this year.

"Cash is king," BAML said.

The weekly flow data, which also includes flow figures from data provider EPFR Global, showed a $900 million inflow into safe-haven government bond funds in the week to Sept. 23, the 12th inflow in a row.

Municipal bond funds attracted $1.1 billion, the largest inflow since January, but high-yield bonds leaked another $200 million, the eighth outflow in the past nine weeks.

Investors sold $3.3 billion of equities, mostly from exchange-traded funds, bringing the year-to-date equity fund inflow down to just under $13 billion.

That comprises a $73.4 billion inflow into developed market equity funds and a $60.4 billion outflow from emerging market funds, BAML said.

There was a chink of light in emerging markets, however. Emerging market equity funds posted a $95 million outflow, the 11th in a row, but the smallest since the investor stampede out of these markets gathered pace in the summer.

The picture was similar picture in EM debt, where investors pulled money for the ninth week in a row but the $100 million redemption was the smallest in that time.

