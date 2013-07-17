Investor Carl Icahn speaks at the Wall Street Journal Deals & Deal Makers conference at the New York Stock Exchange in this June 27, 2007 file photograph. REUTERS/Chip East/Files

NEW YORK Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Wednesday he is "feeling good" about his bet on computer maker Dell Inc while criticizing the company's board for being dysfunctional.

Speaking at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York, Icahn said "these companies can be turned around if you put the right management in and the right board in."

Icahn has spearheaded opposition to a bid by company founder Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake to take Dell Inc private in a $24.4 billion (16 billion pounds) deal. Icahn wants Dell stockholders to vote against the buyout offer.

Icahn also discussed his bet on nutritional supplements company Herbalife, on which he said he has made $250 million. He said the company is undervalued and he "hasn't sold a share."

(Reporting By Katya Wachtel)