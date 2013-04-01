Investor Carl Icahn speaks at the Wall Street Journal Deals & Deal Makers conference at the New York Stock Exchange in this June 27, 2007 file photograph. REUTERS/Chip East/Files

NEW YORK Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a 9.27 percent stake in speech recognition and digital imaging software maker Nuance Communications Inc, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Icahn's stake represents a passive position in the Nuance, since it is under 10 percent of the company's outstanding shares.

Icahn, a billionaire hedge fund manager, is known for taking large "activist" positions in companies and pushing for management change.

Apple Inc. uses Nuance's technology in its iPhone devices as part of its "Siri" voice recognition feature.

Shares of Nuance rose 9 percent after the close of trading on Monday.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Sandra Maler and Steve Orlofsky)