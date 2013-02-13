NEW YORK Omega Advisors, a hedge fund run by Chief Executive Leon Cooperman, sold its stake in Apple Inc and took new stakes in SandRidge Energy Inc and Facebook Inc in the fourth quarter, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Cooperman, whose hedge fund had $7 billion in assets as of last November, sold his entire stake of 266,404 shares in tech giant Apple, the Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed. The company's stock was trading up 0.26 percent in intraday trading Wednesday after the filing was released.

Apple has come under scrutiny from prominent hedge fund manager David Einhorn, who announced on February 7 that he was suing the company to get it to deploy its $137 billion cash pile more effectively and halt a 35 percent drop in its share price from a record high in September. Einhorn's fund, Greenlight Capital, has a stake in the company worth about $600 million.

Cooperman's fund also took a new stake in U.S. oil and gas producer SandRidge Energy of 24.38 million shares, and a new stake of 3.16 million shares in Facebook Inc in the fourth quarter. The fund also increased its stake in oil and gas company McMoRan Exploration Co by about 1.8 million shares.

Shares in Facebook were trading up 3.1 percent in intraday trading Wednesday.

SandRidge Energy has been the target of shareholders TPG-Axon Capital Management and Mount Kellett Capital Management, two hedge funds which are seeking to replace the company's board and chief executive. They have also asked that CEO Tom Ward step down, citing poor management of the company.

Most fund companies will file their holding reports for the fourth quarter of 2012 on February 14.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio)